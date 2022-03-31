Mcp Master Income Trust (MXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0072 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

