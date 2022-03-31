Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $188,985.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00279545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001496 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,898,713 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.