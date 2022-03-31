Megan Hansen Sells 10,694 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SMAR traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $54.78. 1,151,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

