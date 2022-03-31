Megan Hansen Sells 10,694 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SMAR traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $54.78. 1,151,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.58.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
