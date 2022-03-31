MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Up 54.5% in March

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 520,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at about $8,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

MEKA opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

