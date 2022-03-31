Merculet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $243,143.00 (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $243,143.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.04 or 0.07203628 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,141.95 or 0.99820440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00055319 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

