Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Meridian alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Meridian by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRBK stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. Meridian has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $198.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Meridian (Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.