Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU opened at $79.16 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

