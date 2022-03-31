Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 79.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9,104.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after buying an additional 263,746 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 140,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

