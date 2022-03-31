Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.