Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 517 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.85. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.66.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $149.25.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

