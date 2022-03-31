Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.