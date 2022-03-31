M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGPUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.05.

MGPUF opened at $2.88 on Thursday. M&G has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

