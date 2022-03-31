MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
NASDAQ MGEE opened at $79.77 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $82.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68.
In other MGE Energy news, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.
MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
