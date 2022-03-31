MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $79.77 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $82.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

