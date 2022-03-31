Michael John Dawson Purchases 15,000 Shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Stock

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) insider Michael John Dawson bought 15,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PALI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 457,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,013. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Palisade Bio in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

