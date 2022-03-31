Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.36-$2.56 EPS.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.09. 652,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,508,313. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.86.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

