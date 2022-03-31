Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,675 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.0% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 168,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $313.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.10 and its 200 day moving average is $311.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

