Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 123,416 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 130,167 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $313.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.02. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $231.10 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

