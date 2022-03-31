Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $1.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $656,403,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $3,469,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

MAA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.38. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $143.47 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.