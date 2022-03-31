Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $28,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,550 shares of company stock worth $43,613. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 377,007 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,080,000 after buying an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 119.9% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

