Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of MSEX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.45. 69,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,289. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $77.31 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

