Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 785.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. 4.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

