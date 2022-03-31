Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $46.18.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
