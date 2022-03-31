Minter Network Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $5,130.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,663,540,084 coins and its circulating supply is 5,458,330,517 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

