Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Short Interest Down 31.2% in March

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE MIR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. 649,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,198. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,221,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,070,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,981,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

