Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($4.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

MIRM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. 142,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,491. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $698.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $514,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 61,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

