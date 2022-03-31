Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.23

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $40.25. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Mitsubishi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)
