Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.