Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of MUFG stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
