Mizuho Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $343.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

NYSE:PXD opened at $257.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $497,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,849 shares of company stock worth $21,606,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,951 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

