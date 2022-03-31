Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

NYSE:MC opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

