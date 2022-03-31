Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.