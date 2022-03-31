Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial downgraded Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,623. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 294.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. Research analysts predict that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGM. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 75,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

