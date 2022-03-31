MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $174.23 million and approximately $65.24 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00037899 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00108554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

