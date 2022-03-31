MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $127.20 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $144.74.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

