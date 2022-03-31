MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.
Shares of MSM opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04.
In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.
About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)
MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.
