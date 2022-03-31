MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Raised to $100.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE MSM opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.