MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Raised to $105.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 262.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 145.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

