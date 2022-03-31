MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €238.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €238.00 ($261.54) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €220.80 ($242.64).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at €209.20 ($229.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €199.99 and its 200-day moving average is €191.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($247.14).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.