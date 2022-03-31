Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $35.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. 2,974,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,531. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.14 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

