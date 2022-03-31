Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MYE opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $778.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.46. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

