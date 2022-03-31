Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.