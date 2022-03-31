NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NNXPF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,202. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

