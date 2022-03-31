Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Lauren B. Dillard Sells 2,500 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,019. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.01 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.48. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

