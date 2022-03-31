National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.30 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Finally, Schf GPE LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

