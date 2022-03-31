National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.36 Million in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $297,543,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $17,237,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ferrari by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $221.19 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.