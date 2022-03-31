National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Grid by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in National Grid by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 56.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE:NGG opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.