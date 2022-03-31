National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 435,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,266. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,878,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after acquiring an additional 666,653 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 660,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 166,697 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

