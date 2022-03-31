Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 12.1% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $15.41 million and approximately $206,042.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001264 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004018 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010993 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,148,698 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.