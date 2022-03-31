Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

NAVI opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. Navient has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Navient by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after buying an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $19,108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

