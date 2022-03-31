Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NAVI. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. Navient has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.