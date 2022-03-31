Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

NVTS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,145. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.