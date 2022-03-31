nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.85.

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 62,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,245. nCino has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -76.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nCino by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in nCino by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

